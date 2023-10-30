After continued recovery of dead bodies in Guwahati city, another body has been recovered inside a vehicle carrying money near Geeta temple in Guwahati today.

As per preliminary reports, the body of the youth identified as Samar Ranjan Das was found inside a vehicle carrying money near Gita temple. The vehicle's driver after finding the body alerted the locals and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and retrieved the body and also informed the deceased's family members. Following his identification, the body has been taken into police custody. The Noonmati police have begun probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have alleged that the youth was missing for the past three days.

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