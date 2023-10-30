Mobile users were surprised to receive an emergency alert today sending many into a tizzy. The alert is part of a test alert system by the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority who is conducting a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of our valued citizens.

“In our continuous commitment to the safety of citizens of India and the communities, tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider. These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across Country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the Systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast System”, stated a press note by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority

What is Cell Broadcast Alert System?

The Cell Broadcast Alert System is a state-of-the-art technology that allows us to send critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors. This ensures that important emergency information reaches as many people as possible in a timely manner. It is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform the public about potential threats and keep them informed during critical situations. Cell Broadcast is commonly used to deliver emergency alerts, such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunami, Flash Flood, Earthquake etc., public safety messages, evacuation notices, and other critical information.

During the testing period, people may receive simulated emergency alerts on their mobile devices. We assure that these alerts are part of the planned testing process and do not indicate an actual emergency. Each test alert will clearly indicate that it is a Test Message to avoid confusion.

On 30th October, 2023, the tests would be conducted in the State of Assam. Depending upon the system's readiness, there may be changes in Test Schedule at the last moment without further information please

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