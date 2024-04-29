In a troubling incident, a group of youths stands accused of perpetrating a robbery while identifying themselves as the member 'Bir Lachit' group.

The victim, identified as Bhupen Gogoi, alleges that the perpetrators engaged in honey trapping, falsely representing themselves as members of the Army.

According to Gogoi's statement filed with the Dispur police station, the incident involved the looting of a vehicle along with Rs 50,000 in cash. Additionally, the gang reportedly demanded a sum of Rs 7 lakh from Gogoi.

The accused individuals, named in the FIR, include Manoj Deka alias Manoj Asom, Jayanta Sharma alias Jayanta Asom, and Tapan Sharma alias Tapan Assam.

The gravity of the situation escalated as the group not only threatened Gogoi's life but also attempted to attack his rented accommodation. Such brazen acts of intimidation further compound the severity of the offense.

The victim, Bhupen Gogoi, wasted no time in seeking legal recourse, promptly filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the local authorities.

This incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety and security of residents in Bir Lachit, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to apprehend the accused and ensure justice is served.