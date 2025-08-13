Assam YouTuber arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Assamese people

A woman YouTuber was arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community, police said.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the Bir Lachit Sena, which accused the content creator of making defamatory remarks against Assamese people in one of her recent videos.

“It was alleged that the accused made derogatory statements against a community. After an initial investigation, the woman was arrested by officials of the Lahorighat police station,” Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das said.

Police did not disclose further details about the content of the video. The accused is likely to be produced before a court on Wednesday.



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