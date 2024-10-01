Regional actress Jiya Deka was abducted by a group of miscreants from the Gotanagar locality, near the Radisson Blu hotel on National Highway 27. The kidnapping occurred in broad daylight.

According to eyewitnesses, a gang arrived in a car with registration number AS 22 Y 9596 and forcibly took Deka before speeding away. One witness, who attempted to intervene, reported that he was struck by the assailants as they fled the scene.

Deka, an emerging talent in the regional soap opera industry, was reportedly concluding her work in Guwahati when the incident took place.

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