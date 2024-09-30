The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three individuals, including an absconder, for promoting the violent ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Assam.

The charge sheet names Sabyasachi Goswami, also known by several aliases including Kishore and Bikash da, a lifetime member and central committee member of the proscribed terrorist organization. Alongside him, Amiruddin Ahmed, alias Amiruddin Laskar, and the absconding Nirmala Biswas, also known as Nirmala Devi, have been charged.

According to the NIA, these individuals, along with other members and cadres of CPI (Maoist), were actively involved in disseminating and propagating the ideology of the terrorist outfit. Their intent was to mobilize people into undertaking violent revolution as part of a larger anti-India conspiracy.

The NIA’s investigations have revealed that the accused were part of a concerted effort to spread Maoist ideology and incite violence in Assam, posing a significant threat to national security. The agency continues to pursue leads and gather evidence to bring all involved to justice.

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