Assamese film ‘Fehujali’ found a spot at the screening of the 7th New Delhi Film Festival 2024 on March 28. The Festival was attended by noted film personalities, critics and movie lovers.

‘Fehujali’ also clichéd the Best Short Documentary award at the festival.

Produced by the Director General of Police, Assam, the film is directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, with English subtitles curated by Jovial Kalita.

“We have seen some young boys & girls joining camps of terrorist groups falling for various gimmicks being peddled. We decided to bring to the public domain true-life stories of disillusionment amongst those who had fallen prey to such a propaganda campaign and joined terrorist organizations. They wanted to share their ordeal with other similarly placed youths to prevent them from making the same mistake that they had made. It is our effort to awaken our youths to reality”, said GP Singh, IPS Director General of Police, Assam.

Director Mahanta explained, “The documentary ventures into the struggles of marginalized youths within the state, ensnared by extremist factions employing coercive methods, including financial enticement, as recruitment tactics. The narrative unfolds the disillusionment faced by these individuals upon realizing the futility of their purported mission to liberate Assam from India, recognizing themselves as mere pawns manipulated by foreign interests exploiting misguided patriotism. Their journey back home is one marked by shattered dreams and newfound clarity.”

The documentary serves as a clarion call to disenchanted youth, imploring them to steer clear of the allure of extremism and embrace a path of purpose and righteousness through compelling cinematic storytelling.