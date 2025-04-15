Marking a historic linguistic milestone, the Assam Government has announced that Assamese will now be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, rules, and communications across the state starting from 1st Bohag (April 15, 2025).

This move aims to reinforce the linguistic identity of Assam while accommodating the state's rich cultural and regional diversity.

Issued by the Political (B) Department under the Assam Official Language Act, 1960, the new directive mandates that all government communications, including Acts, Rules, Transfer Orders, and Scheme Guidelines, must be issued in both English and Assamese.

However, respecting regional linguistic sensibilities, the government has made exceptions:

Bengali will be used alongside English in the Barak Valley districts while Bodo will be used alongside English in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).



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Additionally, all central government notifications received by state departments must be translated into Assamese, Bodo, or Bengali (where applicable) within 30 days of receipt.

Legacy documents such as existing Acts and Rules will also undergo a phased translation process over the next two years, with the help of university language departments.

The government recommends using the Anuvaad Bhashini App for initial translations, though officials must ensure accuracy through manual review.

The directive clarifies that:

English will continue as the language for inter-state and central communication, legal documents, court proceedings, and official interpretations.

In case of any legal ambiguity or dispute, the English version will remain authoritative.

This sweeping linguistic policy, effective from the Assamese New Year, underscores the state’s commitment to preserving and promoting its official and indigenous languages, while also ensuring inclusivity for non-Assamese-speaking regions.