Amidst the ongoing controversy over his remark on the 'Miya' community, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 16 appealed the people of Assam that instead of debating and stretching the matter, Assamese youths should bring back the work culture.

Speaking to the media after the tiffin meeting in Amingaon, CM Sarma said, "We need to accept that work culture in Assam is slowly diminishing for which a particular community has started to stake hold on the financial conditions of the state. Instead of feeling nervous, we need to compete with them".

"Lower Assam particularly Guwahati is rely upon Kharupetia for vegetables, nonetheless, news channels have published reports of extreme utilization of composts in these vegetables. Therefore, we are hit with illnesses connected with liver, kidney. Indeed, even in the wake of monitoring the matter, the Assamese young people will not develop their own vegetable in their farms", he said.

The chief minister continued, "People are constantly complaining about the excessive use of fertilizers and price increase of vegetables, but they consume it as there is no other way except farming."

Meanwhile, CM Sarma appealed for creating awareness in this regard to all irrespective of party or organization.

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