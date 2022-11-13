Arthab Arjun Hazarika has brought laurels to Assam by winning two gold medals each in the 5th Indo-Nepal Real Roller Skating Championship held in Kathmandu on November 12.

Arthab Arjun Hazarika is the son of State Minister for Social Justice, Information and Public Relations and Water Resources Piyush Hazarika and actress Aimee Baruah.

Sharing the same, actress Aimee Baruah, like any other elated parent shared her son's achievements on Facebook and wrote, "Cheering your child from the sidelines is a joy like no other.

I am elated to announce a small achievement of our son Atharva Arjun Hazarika aka Veer. He won two gold medals (200, and 500 meters) at the ongoing 5th Indo-Nepal Roller Skating Championship, organized by the Nepal Roller Skates Association.

I'd like to take this opportunity to thank coach Ramu Bordoloi and Dispur Roller Skating Academy for always being there for Veer since he was just three and half years old. I can't thank you enough for your constant motivation, encouragement, and support to bring out the best in Veer.

While we celebrate this small victory, I seek everyone's blessings so Veer can continue to rise and shine and keep winning medals for our country.

It may be recalled that 48 Indian athletes participated in the 5th Indo-Nepal Real Gold Roller Skating Championship held at the Dashrath Rangashala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

A total of hundred athletes from India as well as Assam have won medals in the tournament. Among them, Arjun Hazarika has achieved gold medals in the under-8 category in the 200m and 400m category.

All the members of the training centre are elated that they have been able to win two gold medals in training under the supervision of coach Ramu Bordoloi.