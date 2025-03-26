Assam's strong and flavorful tea has once again garnered global recognition as Attabarie PF, produced in Sivasagar, Assam, secured the Premium Award in the Black Tea CTC category at the 2025 Global Tea Championship in Las Vegas.

Produced by Luxmi Group, Attabarie Tea has long been celebrated for its bold, full-bodied flavor, making it a favorite among international tea enthusiasts. This latest recognition reinforces Assam’s standing as a powerhouse in the global tea industry.

The Attabarie Estate, situated in the fertile southern basin of the Brahmaputra River, cultivates TV1 and Assam Broad Leaf Jat, ensuring a rich and well-rounded cup. The estate follows sustainable and ethical farming practices, being Rainforest Alliance Compliant and Trustea Certified.



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Luxmi Group Chairman Dipankar Chatterjee commended the tea managers and workers, attributing this achievement to their dedication to high-quality cultivation, meticulous pruning, plucking, and manufacturing processes.

Managing Director Rudra Chatterjee emphasized, "To make tea popular, we must focus on quality. Assam’s Attabarie Estate continues to set benchmarks with its robust and aromatic teas."

Apart from Assam’s success, Luxmi Group’s Gisovu White Tea from Rwanda also won the Origin Award for the finest white tea. However, this victory for Assam's Attabarie PF highlights the state's dominance in the black tea segment, further cementing its position as a key player in the global tea market.