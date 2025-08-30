Assam's Barpeta celebrates National Sports Day with enthusiasm and young talent

The spirit of sportsmanship came alive in Barpeta as the district kicked off a three-day celebration of National Sports Day 2025 at the newly-built Ram Rai Stadium, featuring vibrant participation from schoolchildren and young athletes.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the District Commissioner of Barpeta, the MLA of Sorbhog LAC, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Sports), Additional SP Barpeta, as well as the President and Secretary of the Barpeta Press Club, alongside eminent sportspersons from the district.

Speaking at the event, the District Commissioner highlighted the legendary achievements of hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand, recalling his medal wins across seven Olympic Games. He emphasised the importance of sports for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, urging everyone to dedicate at least one hour daily to physical activity. “Sports not only ensure fitness but also nurture discipline and teamwork,” he said, encouraging students to imbibe the true spirit of sports.



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The MLA of Sorbhog LAC praised the growing sporting culture in the district and urged local athletes to work with sincerity and dedication to elevate sports. He also underscored the role of platforms such as the Assam Volleyball Association in nurturing young talent.

The day featured enthusiastic competitions, including tug-of-war, running races, chess, and traditional games like pot smashing and duck catching, drawing wide participation and applause from spectators. Volleyball, football, and cycling competitions are also being held as part of the district-wide initiative.

This year, National Sports Day was observed on Friday, August 29, under the theme “Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main,” as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports launched a nationwide sports and fitness movement from August 29 to 31. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose extraordinary skill and achievements have made him a symbol of sporting excellence in India.