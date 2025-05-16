Following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Gahia village under the Sarukhetri Development Block, the Barpeta district administration has imposed strict prohibitory measures under Section 16 of the Assam Epidemic Disease Act, 2023 to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

District Magistrate (In-charge) Diganta Baishya, ACS, announced a ban on the sale and transport of pigs, piglets, pork, and related products across all markets and public spaces in the district. Pig transportation has been restricted within and outside Barpeta, with exceptions only for movement via the National Highway.

The public has been prohibited from disposing of pig carcasses in open fields, water bodies, or exposed areas to prevent further contamination. Any attempt to suppress information about pig deaths or ASF symptoms from authorities will be considered a punishable offence.



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To limit the risk of transmission, gatherings of four or more persons have been barred within a 1-km radius of the affected zone.

The administration has urged residents to extend full cooperation in the interest of animal health and public safety, warning that any violation of the order will invite action under Section 188 of the IPC.