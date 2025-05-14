King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a charity gala at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, celebrating wildlife conservation and art in support of the Elephant Family, founded by Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand.

A key moment of the evening was Queen Camilla presenting the Mark Shand Award to Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, a conservationist from Assam’s NGO Aaranyak, for his work in Asian elephant conservation and conflict mitigation, particularly in Manas National Park.

The event, “Wonders of the Wild,” featured royalty, celebrities, and conservation leaders, and concluded the Big Egg Hunt fundraiser showcasing giant artist-designed eggs across London.

King Charles emphasised collaboration in environmental efforts, while Queen Camilla recalled her brother’s passion for wildlife.

The evening also highlighted grassroots conservation efforts in Assam by partners like Aaranyak and the Balipara Foundation.



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