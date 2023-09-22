In a moment of great pride for the people of Assam, Biswanath Ghat, located towards south from Biswanath Chariali Town in Assam, has been selected as the best tourism village of India by the Ministry of Tourism.

Announcing the good news on platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Happy to share that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism".

Selected amongst 791 applications from 31 states and union territories, Biswanath Ghat's selection reflects the huge efforts in promoting rural tourism in Assam by the state government.

Located on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra, Biswanath Ghat is named after the ancient Biswanath temple, is also called Gupta Kashi, in comparison with Kashi during the golden rule of the Guptas.



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