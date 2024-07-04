Bodoland University in Kokrajhar district of Assam has launched a groundbreaking course designed to empower non-literate farmers, marking a significant step towards inclusive education and rural development.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by farmers who have never attended school, the university has developed a program tailored to meet their specific needs. This course aims to bridge the educational gap by offering practical, hands-on training in vital agricultural techniques, crop management, soil health, and modern farming technologies.

In addition to agricultural skills, the course includes modules on financial literacy and market linkage strategies, providing a comprehensive toolkit to improve participants' livelihoods and economic well-being. The curriculum covers diverse topics such as pearl cultivation, vermicomposting, biogas production from cow dung, making areca nut plates, bio-floc fish farming, mushroom cultivation, value-added food product production, plant tissue culture, and beekeeping.

Dr Babu Lal Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, emphasized the importance of this initiative in promoting inclusive education. “Our aim is to empower every farmer, regardless of their educational background, with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today’s agricultural landscape,” he stated.

The program, which has 30 spots available for its inaugural group, represents a unique and ambitious effort to uplift marginalized groups through education and skill development. By equipping non-literate farmers with essential knowledge and practical skills, Bodoland University is helping to pave the way for a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural sector in Assam.

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