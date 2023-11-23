The Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momon reportedly stranded on a boat on the Brahmaputra River in Majuli, Assam on November 23.

As per reports, Momin along with several other party workers is stuck near Ahotoguri Sapori in Majuli.

The boat/ferry in which he was in got stuck in the silt on the river bed.



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The BJP leader and Deputy Speaker was stuck on the river for nearly two hours following which two teams of NDRF stepped in to clear the hurdle.

Momin speaking on the incident said, “Our team on a boat was stuck in River Brahmaputra due to shallow water level.”

“After locals helped in rescuing us, we were able to restart our journey after an hour”, he added.