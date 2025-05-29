Dhubri district has launched the “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,” a nationwide agricultural awareness campaign initiated by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Running from May 29 to June 12, 2025, the campaign spans all 700 districts of India, aiming to boost farmers’ knowledge and productivity for the upcoming Kharif season.

At the district level, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dhubri is leading the campaign in partnership with the District Agriculture Office, Fisheries Development Office, Veterinary Office, Sarat Chandra Sinha College of Agriculture, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Farmer Producer Organizations, and local Gram Panchayat representatives.

The launch event featured dignitaries including Shantana Bora, Additional District Commissioner (Agriculture), Dhubri, Dr. Ranjit Sarma (Associate Dean, SCS College of Agriculture), Dr. F.U. Ahmed (Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Bahalpur), and others.



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Dr. F.U. Ahmed outlined the campaign’s objectives, focusing on empowering farmers with practical knowledge on sustainable farming technologies, promoting Soil Health Card usage for balanced fertilizer application, sharing information on government schemes, and collecting farmer feedback to address challenges.

ADC Shantana Bora highlighted the campaign’s role in bridging the gap between farmers and government initiatives. She encouraged farmers to participate actively, noting Dhubri’s growing potential in millet cultivation and agri-entrepreneurship, particularly among women engaged in mushroom farming and pickle production. She also emphasised opportunities in the dairy and fishery sectors supported by government schemes.

A key highlight was a demonstration of drone spraying technology by the IFFCO team, showcasing innovations that can save time and labour for farmers.

The event concluded with the flagging off of the "Krishi Rath" vehicle, which will tour ten development blocks, conducting awareness sessions in multiple villages daily.

The “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” embodies a collective effort toward building a developed India through empowered agriculture and sustainable rural development.