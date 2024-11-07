Dibrugarh University has partnered with South Korea's World Fragrant Cooperation to introduce a Korean language course.

This collaboration aims to enhance academic opportunities and promote cultural exchange between India and South Korea.

The partnership includes a $1,000 grant for students, providing financial support for those pursuing Korean studies.

This initiative is expected to strengthen cultural and linguistic ties between the two countries, fostering greater understanding and cooperation.



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The introduction of the Korean language course will facilitate academic exchange and offer students in Assam the opportunity to learn a new language, broadening their educational and cultural horizons.

Taking to his X handle, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Dibrugarh University recently welcomed a six-member delegation from the World Fragrant Cooperation (WFC) in South Korea, which played a key role in launching a Korean language course at the university. This partnership supports the university’s mission to provide diverse linguistic and cultural education, catering to the rising interest in Korean language and culture."