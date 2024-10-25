Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, a distinguished conservation scientist from Assam, was awarded the esteemed ‘Harry Messel Award’ for Conservation Leadership. The accolade was presented by the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) during the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders’ Meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Dr. Talukdar, a key figure in biodiversity conservation, was recognized for his pioneering contributions to species protection, particularly in rhino conservation, through his work as Secretary General and CEO of Aaranyak, a leading conservation organization he co-founded in Assam in 1989. His decades-long commitment to safeguarding endangered species, particularly Asian rhinos, has not only garnered him international recognition but has also strengthened India’s role in global conservation initiatives.

A member of the IUCN SSC since 1991, Dr. Talukdar became Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008. He has facilitated critical conservation collaborations across Asian rhino range states, organizing milestone meetings in Indonesia, India, and Nepal. These meetings have led to joint declarations on rhino conservation strategies and have fostered coordinated efforts across borders to protect the three species of Asian rhinos.

More than 300 global conservation experts attended the Abu Dhabi meeting to address the pressing challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change. Dr. Talukdar’s leadership and commitment to conservation have been instrumental in translocating 22 rhinos under the Indian Rhino Vision 2020 program, a major achievement supported by the Assam government and executed by a dedicated team.

Dr. Talukdar has also published over 70 scientific papers and managed over 60 conservation projects, further cementing his legacy as a global leader in biodiversity preservation.

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