In Kokrajhar, the Assam Government's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree-planting initiative was implemented on Thursday, August 1.



The event took place in front of the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar city, organised by the Kokrajhar District Administration and BTC Forest Department. Local MLA Lawrence Islary participated in the tree-planting ceremony.

Eighty ACS probationers undergoing training at Bodoland Administrative Staff College also took part in the programme.

The event was attended by District Additional Deputy Commissioner Wahidul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Nabneeta Sarma, DFO of Hultugao Forest Division Jayanta Brahma, District Officer of SLRM Bichitra Narzari, and BTC Secretary Phami Brahma.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation campaign in Assam

Earlier today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the nationwide tree plantation campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' in Assam on Thursday as part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024. The launch event took place early in the morning at the Ministers' Colony in Dispur, where CM Sarma planted the first tree.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with several high-ranking officials, highlighting the importance of the campaign. This ambitious drive aims to plant a staggering three crore trees across Assam by August 15.