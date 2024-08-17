In a landmark achievement that underscores Assam's growing economic resilience, the Excise Department has reported a record-breaking revenue collection for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The department's total revenue reached an impressive Rs 3,138.75 crore, significantly exceeding its initial target of Rs 3,000 crore by 104.62 per cent. This accomplishment not only highlights the department's strategic financial management but also boosts its contribution to the state's overall tax revenue to 15.90 per cent, a notable increase from the 14.32 per cent recorded in the previous fiscal year.

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The Excise Department's consistent efforts have been a critical driver of Assam's economic growth, with excise revenue more than tripling over the past seven years. This upward trajectory reflects the department's pivotal role in fortifying the state's financial health and advancing its economic objectives.

Looking forward, the department has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 4,100 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, representing a bold 30 per cent increase from the previous year.



As of June 2024, the department has already made substantial progress, collecting Rs 795 crore, which accounts for 25.30 per cent of the annual target.