Swati Bidhan Baruah, the first third gender judge in Assam has been arrested for alleged murder, according to the reports surfaced on on March 1.

Baruah, who is the third judge of the third gender in the country, will appear as one of the 20 judges in the Lok Adalat to be held in Guwahati on Saturday.

Swati has been fighting for the rights of people of the third gender for a long time, expressed happiness over the appointment.

Swati came into the limelight across the country in a 2012 case filed in the Bombay High Court opposing the family over gender change.

This story will be updated with new information