Ilina Rabha from Assam's Boko has brought pride to her home state by securing a bronze medal at the 38th National Games held in Dehradun.





Competing in the women’s under-56 kg sanda category of Wushu, Ilina showcased remarkable skill and determination, defeating her opponent from Himachal Pradesh in a fiercely contested freestyle bout to claim third place.





Recognizing her achievement, the Kamrup (Rural) District Wushu Association extended heartfelt congratulations to Ilina, the youngest daughter of Swapan Rabha and Kavita Rabha from Pathshala Kothar, Boko. Her success stands as an inspiration for aspiring martial artists in the region.





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