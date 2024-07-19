In a significant development for Assam, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced on July 19 that the Assam Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully provided clean drinking water through taps to 80 percent of rural households.

Sharing the news on social media platform X, Mallabaruah expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, "The Assam Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully brought clean drinking water through taps to 80% of families in our rural areas. This milestone fills us with immense pride and gratitude." He also extended heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his invaluable guidance and support, which were crucial in achieving this goal.

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The minister further acknowledged the relentless efforts of the Assam Jal Jeevan Mission's dedicated workers, whose tireless contributions have been instrumental in realizing this vision.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of several such drinking water projects that have failed in several areas. People have raised allegations of projects failing, with many rural areas still waiting for supply water.

Apart from failures, there have been reports of rampart corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, with residents alleging officials using sub-standard quality products for the installation of the water pipes.



