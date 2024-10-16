Kaziranga National Park has emerged as India's second-largest hub of butterfly diversity, with over 446 recorded species, second only to Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh. This milestone is the culmination of years of research led by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a scientist from Kaziranga.

The first ever “Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024,” held from September 27th to 29th, attracted approximately 40 butterfly enthusiasts from across India. Attendees included representatives from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Cotton University, various Assam colleges, the Maharashtra Forest Department, Corbett Foundation, and key members of the North East Butterflies group. The event focused on detailed butterfly records and further dissemination on the butterfly status.



A notable presentation was given by Gaurab Nandi Das from the Czech Republic on the "Taxonomy of Butterflies," which captivated the audience with its in-depth insights. This was followed by butterfly observation in different parts of the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape, especially in the Panbari Reserve Forest, which is home to a diverse range of butterfly species. A total of 85 species of butterflies were observed during the meet. The other highlight of the event was the launch of a new pictorial guidebook on butterflies, authored by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi. The book documents 446 species of butterflies recorded in Kaziranga, 18 of which are new records for India (Burmese Threering, Glassy Cerulean, Dark-bordered Hedge Blue, Andaman Yellow Banded Flat, Ferrar’s Cerulean, Great Red-vein Lancer, Peacock Oakblue, Singled-lined Flash, Yellow-tailed Awlking, White Palm Bob, Dark-dusted Palm Dart, Clavate Banded Demon, Pale-marked Ace, Yellow Onyx, Long-winged Hedge Blue, Ace sp, Hill Ace, Dwarf Banded Demon).

Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, who has been studying butterflies in the region since 2007, shared that Kaziranga now ranks second in butterfly species diversity among India's protected areas, after Namdapha National Park. This record is particularly significant given Kaziranga's location outside the Himalayan and Patkai mountain ranges, making its high species diversity a remarkable achievement.

The Butterfly Conservation Meet aims to elevate awareness around the importance of butterfly conservation in Kaziranga. By highlighting the rich diversity of species in the region, the event encourages further research, monitoring, and habitat protection initiatives. It ensures that butterflies become an integral part of Kaziranga’s conservation priorities, alongside its iconic "Big Five" – the Bengal tiger, Indian rhinoceros, Asian elephant, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. The meet has laid a strong foundation for future efforts to preserve these vital pollinators and the ecosystems they support.

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