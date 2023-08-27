A teacher from Assam -- Kumud Kalita -- will be honoured with the National Awards to teacher for the year 2023 on September 5 in New Delhi, said state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Kalita, who is a teacher at Pathshala Senior Secondary School, will be conferred with the award on the occasion of Teacher's Day by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

“Congratulations to Sri Kumud Kalita of Pathshala Senior Secondary School for being selected by @EduMinOfIndia for the National Teacher Award 2023. He will be conferred the award on 5 September at Vigyan Bhawan by the Hon’ble President of India,” Pegu wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Congratulations to Sri Kumud Kalita of Pathshala Senior Secondary School for being selected by @EduMinOfIndia for the National Teacher Award 2023. He will be conferred the award on 5 September at Vigyan Bhawan by the Hon'ble President of India. @CMOfficeAssam @RanjeetkrDass… pic.twitter.com/w7idwbTF3R — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 26, 2023

As per reports, a total of 50 teachers from government schools have been selected for the award of which six including Kalita are from the northeast.

It is worth mentioning that Kalita is also the founder and president of the NGO called 'Tapoban' which supports children with special needs.

In March this year, the NGO was honoured with the Prestigious Children's Champion Award 2023 at a function held in Delhi's Triveni Auditorium.

The award was presented by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPR) in the health and nutrition category on March 25.

Also read:6 teachers from Northeast honored with National Teachers' Award 2023