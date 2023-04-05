Authorities at Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam’s Baksa district on April 4 stated that the park will remain closed every Tuesday for all ecotourism activities.

The notification dated April 1 read, “In compliance with the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-15/2002-NTCA dated March 1, 2023 and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, letter no WI/FG.35?NTCA/Pt-V dated March 4, 2023, it is hereby informed to all concerned that the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve shall remain closed for all Ecotourism activities on the Tuesday of every week with effect from April 10, 2023”.

Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) and Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2022 to establish hospitality projects in Manas National Park.

Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, BTC Chief Pramod Bodo, and Hotel Company officials witnessed the signing of the MoU.

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah stated when signing the MoU, "Previously feared to go to Manas, but now the tourist flow has increased." Pramod Bodo has worked very hard. We were successful in converting terrorism into tourism. By entering into a contract with the Tata Group today, we intend to construct a hotel. Additionally, we have attempted to improve the infrastructure to attract more tourists to Manas.

In addition, he stated that the hotel will be built on 3.25 acres of land. This Jinjar brand hotel will be built in Manas National Park by Taj Group.

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