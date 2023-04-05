Seven tourists were killed and 13 others injured and admitted to hospital after a massive avalanche swept away as many as 20 tourists who were playing in heaps of snow at the 13th mile along the JN Road which leads to Sikkim's Nathu La (Indo-China border ) area on April 4 morning at around 11 am.

As per the DC Gangtok Tushar G Nikhare, IAS, among the seven deceased 3 are from Nepal, 2 are from Uttar Pradesh and 2 are from West Bengal.

The official further informed us that their bodies will be handed over to their respective families with the help from district authorities.

State Disaster Management Team, Police Local people carry out a search and rescue mission at Gangtok-Nathu La road near Milestone 13 where an avalanche struck, claiming seven lives.

Those injured were admitted to different hospitals in Gangtok. Among the deceased one 6-year-old minor also includes.

Man Bahadur Mukhia, a Member of the Joint Forest Management Committee who was part of the entire rescue process shared "We are here in this zone from last many years, and as per our observation and logic the place normally is not a risk zone but due to heavy snowfall the road was blocked and BRO has recently clear the road after cutting the snow gathered at the road which is a normal process but what happened was tourists didn't realize that it was freshly cut and they went to the snow, as a result, it slipped down and swept away."

Sikkim Police Special DGP Akshay Sachdeva, who reached the spot along with other Gangtok district police officials, stated, “For years tourists are coming to Changu-Nathula but never has an avalanche occurred at 13th Mile, which is at a substantially low altitude. Our priority is saving as many people as possible. Even if there are more people buried in the snow, we want to rescue them alive. Keeping them alive is very important. Sachdeva said some tourists had climbed high up the hill to play with the snow when the avalanche occurred."

On this tragic incident, the nation's prime minister Narendra Modi also tweeted "Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected:" @narendramodi



While CM Prem Singh Tamang also visited the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the injured victims and on his official Facebook page shared "My heart goes out to the bereaved family and friends in this hour of grief and I pray that the departed souls rest in eternal peace.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured and are currently receiving medical treatment. Currently, a rescue mission is being carried out full swinging in the affected area."



While SDF Chief Pawan Chamling also shared "The news of the avalanche disaster at Nathula has come as a huge shock to all of us and has left us speechless. The tragic incident took place at JN Road, 13th Mile near Nathula today. I pray for those who have lost their lives in the tragedy and extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. I also pray for the quick recovery of those who have been rescued."

It is worth mentioning that today only around 500 vehicles which 3 to 4 thousand tourists were issued permits today till 15th Mile.

Also read: Massive avalanche hits Sikkim, six including one child among dead