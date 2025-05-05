According to information received from the Election Branch of the Morigaon District Administration, the district is witnessing a robust contest in the upcoming Panchayat elections, with a large number of candidates filing nominations across various levels.

In the Zila Parishad segments of Morigaon district, a total of 29 candidates are contesting, while one candidate has already won unopposed.

In the Anchalik Panchayats, 177 candidates are in the fray, out of which 14 have secured victories without contest. The Gaon Panchayats are seeing the highest participation, with 1,892 candidates contesting and 115 winning unopposed.

In the Jagiroad sub-division, 8 candidates are contesting for Zila Parishad seats, 51 candidates are competing in the Anchalik Panchayats with 9 declared winners unopposed, and 574 candidates are in the fray for Gaon Panchayats, where 61 have already won without a contest.

In the Laharighat sub-division, 14 candidates are contesting for Zila Parishad, 89 for Anchalik Panchayat with 1 winning unopposed, and 832 candidates for Gaon Panchayat, out of which 20 have been declared winners unopposed.



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Morigaon district has a total voter base of 7,00,430, which includes 3,54,785 male voters, 3,45,632 female voters, and 13 voters from the third gender. In Jagiroad constituency (52), the total number of voters is 2,39,523, comprising 1,20,022 males, 1,19,499 females, and 2 from the third gender. In Laharighat (53), the total voter count stands at 2,81,910, with 1,45,102 males, 1,36,800 females, and 8 from the third gender. Meanwhile, Morigaon constituency (54) has a total of 1,78,997 voters, including 89,667 males, 89,327 females, and 3 third-gender voters.

The administrative framework for the Panchayat elections is divided across three assembly constituencies. Morigaon district has a total of 12 Zila Parishad constituencies—four each in Jagiroad, Laharighat, and Morigaon. Jagiroad includes Daulasal, Dharmtul, Jagibhakatgaon, and Mayong; Laharighat comprises Bharagaon, Laharighat, Morabari, and Rajagadhawa; and Morigaon includes Borbaha, Charaibahi-Chabukdhara, Dandua, and Kushtoli Nij-Gowa.

The district also has five Anchalik Panchayats. These include Mayong under Jagiroad, Bharagaon and Laharighat under Laharighat, and Borbaha and Khatuali under Morigaon. A total of 84 Gaon Panchayats are spread across the district, with 29 in Jagiroad, 30 in Laharighat, and 25 in Morigaon.

There are 840 wards in Morigaon district, including 290 in Jagiroad, 300 in Laharighat, and 250 in Morigaon. Additionally, a total of 972 polling stations have been set up across the district, with Jagiroad having 339, Laharighat 364, and Morigaon 269.

The high level of participation and structured preparation by the administration reflects the importance of the upcoming Panchayat elections, where grassroots governance will take center stage in Morigaon district.