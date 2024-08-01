In a significant achievement for Assam, Mridu Pawan Das, a 2004-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Rwanda in East Africa.

Das currently serves as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Mridu Pawan Das (IFS:2004), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Rwanda,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

Mridu Pawan is the eldest son of Lt. Kamal Das, a retired senior accounts officer of the Gauhati Refinery, and Labanya Das. An alumnus of Gauhati Public School and Cotton College, he has an engineering degree from Regional Engineering College, Kurukshetra.



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