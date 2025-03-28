Assam’s Nameri National Park has been recognized as India’s Best Adventure Destination at the prestigious India Today Tourism Awards 2025.

The award was presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to Padmapani Bora, Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism Department, Assam, in a ceremony that celebrated excellence in India’s tourism sector.

Nameri National Park, known for its pristine natural beauty and thrilling adventure activities, has emerged as a top choice for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

From river rafting in the Jia Bhoroli River to trekking and birdwatching in the dense forests, Nameri offers a diverse range of outdoor experiences.



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The park’s unique blend of adventure and wildlife conservation has made it a significant contributor to Assam’s growing tourism sector.

The award further cements Assam’s position as a premier travel destination in India, with the state’s tourism department actively promoting eco-tourism and adventure-based activities.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has been focusing on infrastructural improvements and strategic marketing to attract both domestic and international travelers.

With this recognition, Assam aims to draw more adventure enthusiasts to explore the untamed beauty of Nameri, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers and nature lovers.