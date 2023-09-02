The Assam Government on September 2 informed Gauhati High Court that the successful installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations across the state has been completed and the cameras are now fully operational.

As per a report by Live Law, the division bench consisting of Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund was also apprised that the recording storage capacity at the police stations is one month, while for the Central Server, it extends to a period of one year.



It is worth mentioning that on June 16, the Assam Government apprised the Court that during Phase I, 100 police stations were equipped with CCTV, and subsequently, in Phase II, the installation and activation of CCTV cameras were completed in 197 additional police stations.

Regarding the comprehensive database based on fingerprints/biometrics of every accused, the Court was informed that the process is being undertaken through the Central Project, i.e. National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) for which the State Finger Print Bureau (SFPB), CID Organization, Assam is the State Nodal Agency.

Regarding the establishment of a comprehensive database incorporating fingerprints and biometrics of all accused individuals, the Court was briefed that the process is being undertaken through the Central Project known as the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), with the State Finger Print Bureau (SFPB), CID Organization, Assam, serving as the State Nodal Agency for its implementation.

Upon hearing the update, the court appreciated the Assam government and reiterated that biometrics so collected should be assimilated in the 'e-Prisons' software as well.

The Advocate General also updated the Court on the installation of CCTV cameras, confirming that they have been successfully deployed in 110 operational Police Stations within Arunachal Pradesh. However, with respect to establishing a centrally located Control Room, the project's progression is contingent upon the allocation of funds, which is currently pending.

The Court has now impleaded the States of Nagaland and Mizoram in the present suo moto PIL. The matter is listed again on October 18.

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