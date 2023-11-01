Assam's Priyam Deka has brought pride to India and her home state after securing a position in the Office of Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Transport Affairs, following her success in the United Kingdom Civil Service Examination.

According to sources, Deka is the only Indian to pass the examination this year. She has received numerous congratulations, with well-wishers hoping for her successful and bright future in administrative service.

Priyam's milestone achievement not only highlights her dedication and determination but also serves as a source of pride for the Assamese community.



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