The Rabha community in Assam is gearing up to launch a democratic movement advocating for Sixth Schedule status for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

Tankeswar Rabha, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Council, spoke with India Today NE on Wednesday, highlighting the community's concerns about illegal immigration impacting the indigenous population in the Goalpara district.

Rabha emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the demographic integrity of the area is under threat due to the influx of immigrants. He called on the BJP-led government to grant Sixth Schedule status to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council before the 2026 Assembly elections, warning that failure to address this demand could jeopardize the party's electoral prospects in the four Assembly seats within the region.



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The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council was created in 1995 by the state government of Assam to promote the common development of the community. Since then, the demand for Sixth Schedule status has been rising.

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in the northeastern states, granting them greater autonomy and self-governance. The Rabha community believes that such recognition is crucial for preserving their cultural heritage and ensuring sustainable development.

A high-level meeting was held at Magurmari, Kokrajhar, with the Sixth Schedule Council demand committee, the All Rabha Students Union, the All Rabha Women Council, and leaders from other organizations in attendance.

As the community prepares for its movement, the Sixth Schedule Council demand committee, along with local leaders and supporters, will hold a large rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 25.