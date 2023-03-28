Assam’s Raju Das was appointed as Secretary of ‘Sangeet Natak Akademi’ under the Ministry of Culture on March 27.

Das, who hails from Assam’s Sivasagar district, is the first person from Assam and North East region to assume the top administrative post (Secretary) of Sangeet Natak Akademi.

He joined Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2005 as a program officer and later held the position of Deputy Secretary (Coordinator).

Das also took over as director of the Sattriya Kendra, a Sangeet Natak Akademi-run institution in Assam.

Das began his teaching career at Lucknow's Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.

Also read : Assam Government appoints Partha Sarathi Mahanta as additional DIG for Special Task Force