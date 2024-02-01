In the heart of Assam, a state known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, an ambitious initiative is underway to renovate and enhance the iconic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.

This project hailed as the 'Rangghar Beautification Project,' is set to be one of the most significant undertakings by the state government in Sivsagar since India's independence, according to MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Addressing the gathering, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said, "We are going to start a historic project of giving the Rang Ghar a facelift and also projecting it onto the World Tourism Map. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who has shown his eagerness to initiate this project and sanctioned Rs 118 crore for this project and also sanctioned around Rs 31 crore for land compensation, has now made it possible to initiate his landmark event."

Further, the MLA claimed that Sivsagar is still underdeveloped as compared to Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

"After Independence, I think for Sivasagar this will be the largest project to be initiated by the state government which has come in the name of "Construction of the Historical Rangghar Beautification Project" approved by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma."



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"Being the legislator from this constituency on behalf of the Sivasagar public, I am grateful to CM Sarma, " he added.

Gogoi further claimed that to bring Sivasagar highlight on the world map, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also promised to grant financial assistance of Rs 1 crore, for which Rs 20 lakh has already been sanctioned.

Gogoi further urged the chief minister to approve the Talatal Ghar project to boost the tourism sector in the district.

The ancient name of Assam, as mentioned in Sanskrit literature, was 'Pragjyotisha' or 'Kamrupa', a region with a history that stretches back to the times of the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

The Ahom dynasty, which ruled from the 13th to the 19th century, left behind a legacy of architectural marvels, including Rang Ghar, built by Swargadeo Promotta Singha in 1744 A.D. Known as Asia's first amphitheater, this two-story octagonal structure was where Ahom royalty would watch traditional games like buffalo fights during the Rongali Bihu festival.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government has released Rs 31.8 crore for acquiring 83 bigha of land around Rang Ghar.

The beautification project includes the construction of a new amphitheater with a seating capacity of 7,000, a guest house, a pool for water sports, and a cultural village. The total project area now stands at 83 bigha, with 5 bigha being government land and the remaining 78 bigha acquired from local landowners.

The Chief Minister has emphasized the importance of this project for Assamese pride and nationalism, expressing hope that the historic Talatal Ghar could also be included in the government's site beautification program in the future. The Rang Ghar project aims not only to give the monument a facelift but also to project it onto the World Tourism Map, acknowledging its historical and cultural significance.

This renovation is part of a broader effort by the Assam government to develop, protect, and preserve other significant sites such as Charaideo Maidam near Sonari town and Lachit Maidam in the Jorhat district. There are aspirations to include Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites.

The project reflects the government's commitment to honoring and revitalizing Assam's historical landmarks, with the transformation of Rang Ghar expected to bolster tourism and provide visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and culture of the Ahom era.

The Rangghar Beautification Project stands as a testament to the Assam government's dedication to preserving indigenous monuments and traditions, ensuring that the heritage of Sivasagar reaches beyond the boundaries of the state and onto the global stage.