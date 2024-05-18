The All India Men’s Selection Committee has selected Riyan Parag for the prestigious National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) High Performance Monitoring Programme for the upcoming 2024-25 domestic cricket season.



This announcement has been met with enthusiasm from the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), which praised Parag’s dedication and hard work that have earned him this recognition.

Parag’s recent domestic cricket season and outstanding IPL performance have cemented his status as one of the most reliable uncapped Indian players. This year, Parag joined an elite group by becoming the third batter, alongside Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, to score over 500 runs in an IPL season while batting at position 4 or lower.

Additionally, Parag is one of only five players to achieve this milestone without having played at the international level. His selection for the NCA’s programme highlights his significant potential and suggests a promising future for the young cricketer.

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