The State Election Commission of Nagaland has addressed concerns regarding the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) and its call for abstention from the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections. This follows a news item and a letter from the ENPO received by the Commission on May 16, 2024.

The Commission acknowledges the context behind ENPO's stance but believes the method of expressing their collective abstention requires thoughtful reconsideration.

The Commission emphasizes that voting is a constitutional right for every eligible citizen, and the decision not to vote is also a personal choice. This right is grounded in individual freedom and should be exercised without undue influence from any individual or organization. The principle of "one person, one vote" underscores the individual nature of voting, making it an act of personal conscience.

The ULB elections in Nagaland are under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India, which has issued notices of contempt to several entities in the state. Any attempt to disrupt the electoral process could lead to serious legal consequences. The Commission highlights the importance of adhering to court orders to avoid potential legal ramifications.

The constitution of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) like Municipal and Town Councils through community participation is crucial for reflecting the aspirations and addressing the grievances of the local populace. The electoral process is vital for the development and progress of municipalities, ensuring that local governance aligns with the community's needs.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to conducting free and fair elections, as notified on April 29, 2024. It is crucial for residents in municipal areas to participate freely and willingly in these elections, either by voting or contesting, to fulfill the essential functions of local self-governance.

In light of these considerations, the Commission urges the ENPO to reconsider its call for citizens to abstain from participating in the ULB elections. The Commission assures that all polling processes will proceed as scheduled, ensuring the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

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