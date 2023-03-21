Assam's Sanjana Bardoloi was awarded the ''Ambassador of Dance'' award by the 2nd Lifestyle Iconic Award International 2023 on March 16.

The event was organized by Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films (DPIAF) in Dubai.

Bardoloi is the daughter of Sanjeeb Bardoloi and Pronoti Bardoloi of Chiring Chapori, Dibrugarh, and the wife of Dr. Pallab Changkakoti.

She is the Secretary of Mauchak and Mauchak UNESCO Club, Dibrugarh, a children’s cultural organization.

Ms. Bardoloi is also a Resource Person and Escort and Guide Teacher for National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) Nagaland.

The programme was attended by many Government officials and business tycoons of the United Arab Emirates and Indian actor Rakhi Sawant as well.

In the same programme Dadasaheb Phalke Iconic Awards for Indian Television also have been conferred to various actors for Hindi serials.

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