Assam's Sootea Police Station, symbol of Quit India struggle, set for heritage makeover

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 5-crore project to transform the historic Sootea police station, where the Indian tricolour was first hoisted before Independence in 1942, into a tourist destination.

Sarma said the move aims to preserve the state’s proud history while inspiring future generations to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He recalled that during the Quit India Movement, local residents had braved great odds to hoist the national flag at Sootea, symbolising courage and determination in the face of colonial repression.

“It was a pivotal moment in India’s history. The hoisting of the flag also highlighted how smaller towns like Sootea played courageous and important roles in the freedom movement,” Sarma said.



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The CM added that the project would serve as a reminder of the “indomitable courage and self-confidence” of the people who resisted British rule, and would provide visitors with a deeper understanding of Assam’s contribution to the freedom struggle.

Historians like Heramba Kumar Baruah, Surya Kumar Bhuyan, and Amalendu Guha have documented the 1942 event at Sootea, which also finds mention in the National Archives and other historical records.

Over the last few years, the Assam government has undertaken several measures for the all-round development of Sootea. Alongside Wednesday’s event, Sarma also inaugurated two girls’ hostels at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in Jamuguri.