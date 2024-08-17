Minister Nandita Gorlosa honoured Soumen Paul Chowdhury for excellence in cultural outreach at Silchar’s Circuit House.

Chowdhury, Manager-cum-Producer of the Cultural Wing at the Office of the Deputy Director of Information & Public Relations (DDIPR), Barak Valley Zone, was recognised for his contributions and efficiency.

The event saw the presence of Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato, and Assistant Commissioner Anjali Kumari.

Minister Gorlosa praised Chowdhury for promoting government initiatives and cultural programs in the Barak Valley. She mentioned his role in enhancing the region’s cultural outreach and government communication strategies.



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MLA Chakraborty highlighted the importance of individuals like Chowdhury in conveying government policies to the public.

Cachar DC Jha and SP Mahato also commended Chowdhury for his dedication. The ceremony ended with Minister Gorlosa presenting the award to Chowdhury, who expressed his gratitude.

Chowdhury is also a B-high flutist approved by All India Radio and was promoted to Manager-cum-Producer in 2021.

He has provided media coverage for government events and prepared Bengali news and press releases.

As he approaches retirement in January 2025, this recognition marks his lasting impact on the cultural landscape of the Barak Valley.