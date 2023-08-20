The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 20 said that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to accomplish a historic moon landing on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 pm.

With this mission, India makes a crucial step towards its goal of joining China, the United States, and Russia in making a successful soft landing on the south pole of the moon. India will become the fourth nation in the world to accomplish this feat with the projected successful landing on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is just three days away from achieving a remarkable feat as it reaches its objective, the south pole of the moon.

Meanwhile, ISRO has also announced of doing live coverage which will be accessible on various platforms, including the ISRO website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and the national broadcaster DD National TV.

The countdown to the landing will commence at 17:27 IST on August 23, 2023.

The 'Vikram' lander module successfully disengaged from the propulsion module recently, marking an important milestone for the Chandrayaan-3 programme. Following the completion of crucial deboosting manoeuvres, the lander moved to a slightly lower orbit. The mission bears Vikram Sarabhai's name; this visionary is frequently referred to as the originator of India's space programme.

The journey of Chandrayaan-3 began on July 14, 2023, when it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft was launched on August 5 by a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle into lunar orbit. Precision orbital manoeuvres since that time have brought the spacecraft steadily closer to its lunar destination.

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