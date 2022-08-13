As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Dhubri district administration organized a boat rally on the Brahmaputra river in collaboration with Dhubri Police, BSF, and Inland Water Transport Department.

In line with the completion of 75 years of India's independence, a boat rally was taken out from Dhubri Kachari Ghat. A total of 75 well-equipped boats took part in the rally. The rally covered many Char areas and ended at Chalakura.

Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP took the initiative of the boat rally to aware thousands of people living in Dhubri's Char area to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

"Such a kind of boat rally on the river Brahmaputra has never been done earlier. Hope the people of the Char area in this region will be happier to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", stated Anbamuthan MP DC Dhubri.

"We'll travel to India-Bangladesh river border areas to create an awareness to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This is the first time such a unique and special event has been organized, and I am glad to be a part of this event", added Abhijit Gaurav SP Dhubri.

All the 75 boats were designed with tricolor flags and balloons, which created a spectacular view and jaw-dropping atmosphere on Brahmaputra river in Dhubri.