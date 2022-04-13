In the early hours of Wednesday, a 7-month-old child went missing from the paediatric ward of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Priyam Kalita, the child, was admitted to GMCH on March 24 with fever and anaemia and was diagnosed with Bilateral Hydroureteronephrosis with Cystitis.

According to a GMCH statement, the father gave the child to an unknown lady for consolation on April 13, i.e. today, because the child was crying, and both parents fell asleep around 4.30 a.m.

When they awoke at 5.30 a.m., they discovered that the child, as well as the lady, had gone missing. The on-duty casualty officer, however, was immediately informed by the on-duty doctor, Dr. Hangsha Kotoky (PGT Paediatrics).

The child’s father, Naba Kalita said, “The child was admitted to the hospital since March 24 and since then several tests were done and it was found that he was also suffering from kidney disease. I couldn’t console him as he was crying a lot and then a lady came and asked me to give the baby to her to console him. I was sitting in a chair and fell asleep and taking the advantage the lady absconded with my baby.”

Separate missing reports were filed at Bhangagarh police station by the baby's guardian and the hospital authority.