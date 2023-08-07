Hours after being reinstated as Lok Sabha Member, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet 12 opposition parties of Assam in New Delhi on August 8 ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The meeting will be attended by Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the unified plan of action for the upcoming polls.

In addition to two regional parties Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, the 12-party group includes the Aam Aadmi party and the Left bloc.

Meanwhile, speaking to India TodayNE, Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated that there are proposed talks with Rahul Gandhi in coming days with the first meeting likely to be held on August with the state Congress committee. The Congress leader will likely meet the leaders of the regional political parties of Assam on August 16.

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