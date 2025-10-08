Bajaj Auto receives Rs 3.5 crore tax demand from Assam authorities

Bajaj Auto Ltd has disclosed that it received a tax demand of over Rs 3.5 crore from Assam’s tax authorities for excess input tax credit claimed during the financial year 2021–22.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it was issued an order for excess input tax credit availed in GSTR-3B compared to GSTR-2A, with the total demand — including interest and penalties — amounting to Rs 3,51,87,014.

Bajaj Auto maintained that it had claimed the input tax credit in full compliance with GST laws and said it would file an appeal against the order. “The company availed input tax credit after fulfilling all conditions as per GST provisions. Based on the merits of the case, the company will be filing an appeal,” Bajaj Auto stated.

The Pune-based automaker clarified that the order would not have any significant financial impact on its operations. On Tuesday, Bajaj Auto shares closed 1.25% higher at Rs 8,903.90 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.



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