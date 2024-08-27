A Bangladeshi student studying at the National Institute of Technology of Assam's Silchar was sent back to her country after she reacted with a 'love' emoji to an anti-India post on social media, police said on Tuesday, officials said, adding that it was "not deportation".

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that the student who liked an anti-India post was not deported. Instead, she was sent back to Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi check post after she requested the NIT authorities to return home for a while.

She was sent to Bangladesh through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district.

The girl, a student in the fourth semester at the Electronic and Communication department of NIT Silchar, allegedly reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus Sahadat Hussain Alfi, who left India around six months back after completing his course.



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