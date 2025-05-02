In a major push to support local entrepreneurship and preserve Assam’s traditional crafts, the Government of Assam on Thursday inaugurated the “Barpeta Hub” at the Industrial Estate, Sonkuchi, Barpeta Town.

The project has been launched by the Industries & Commerce Department in collaboration with the Barpeta District Administration.

Designed as a first-of-its-kind one-stop retail destination, Barpeta Hub will promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing a permanent platform to showcase and sell indigenous products.

A total of 16 stalls have been established within the hub, offering a wide variety of traditional items such as Bell Metal and Brassware, Barpeta Atasbazi (fireworks), Assamese Jewellery, Cane and Bamboo products, Handloom and Embroidery items, Wooden Furniture, Agarbatti, and Toiletries.

In line with the state's cooperative development goals, six stalls have been allotted to Co-operative Societies through coordination with the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Barpeta. This aims to strengthen community-based enterprise models and expand outreach to rural artisans.



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Special emphasis will be placed on products bearing Geographical Indication (GI) tags, including Sarthebari Bell Metalware, Assamese Gamosa, and traditional Assamese Jewellery. These items not only reflect Assam’s rich heritage but also contribute to preserving its cultural identity.

Strategically located near the Barpeta-Howly highway, the Hub is expected to draw both local shoppers and tourists. Plans are also underway to add more facilities to improve the overall experience of visitors.

District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, who officially inaugurated the Barpeta Hub earlier this week, urged all departments, tour operators, and hospitality partners to actively promote it as a tourist destination. He also recommended that visitors to Barpeta Satra include the Hub in their itinerary, calling it an important step toward empowering artisans and fulfilling the “Vocal for Local” vision under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme.

The Barpeta Hub is expected to become a vital retail and cultural landmark in Lower Assam, helping local industries thrive while preserving age-old craftsmanship.