Bat awareness drive in Dhubri highlights ecological role, dispels myths

A “Bat Awareness and Conservation Programme” was held on August 28 at Kacharighat near Dak Bunglow in Dhubri, spearheaded by Dr. Azad Ali, In-charge of the Bat Research and Conservation Division (BRCD), BERC, Department of Zoology, B.N. College (Autonomous), Dhubri.

The initiative actively involved B.Sc. 1st and 3rd semester Zoology Major students and aimed to educate the public about the ecological importance of bats while addressing widespread misconceptions.

Through a road campaign, participants highlighted the critical roles played by frugivorous and insectivorous bats in maintaining environmental balance. Insectivorous bats were described as natural pest controllers vital for agriculture and disease prevention, while fruit bats were showcased as pollinators, seed dispersers, and contributors to climate regulation.



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The programme also stressed that bat guano is a powerful organic fertiliser, while addressing myths such as bats being ghostly spirits, their meat curing asthma, or the false belief that bats defecate from their mouths. Dr. Ali clarified that vampire bats are only found in South and Central America, and Assam’s carnivorous species, the False Vampire bats, are harmless.

Northeast India is home to 66 bat species, with 39 found in Assam. Globally, there are over 1,450 species of bats, making them the only truly flying mammals, inhabiting most parts of the world except the poles and isolated islands.

The awareness drive successfully engaged the local community, encouraging a science-based understanding of bats and fostering conservation efforts in the region.